“Xena: Warrior Princess” is an immortal icon of TV and cinema. The ‘cameo’ in Sam Raimi’s “Doctor Strange 2″ only confirmed that the character of Lucy Lawless remains in the memory of thousands, perhaps as much as her controversial season finale. Almost 20 years ago, the television series came to an end, but the most faithful viewers were left dissatisfied.

“Xena: Warrior Princess” originally aired from 2005 to 2001 and starred Lucy Lawless. Photo: Composition LR/ Pacific Renaissance Pictures Ltd

What was the end of “Xena”?

titled “A Friend in Distress”the final chapter of “Xena” introduced a story connected to the protagonist’s past. Thousands of years ago, the warrior became very close to Akemi, a young woman who asked her to kill her father Yodoshi and her as well. Our heroine did, but she did not foresee that an entire town would come to meet her.

Overwhelmed by this unforeseen confrontation, she made a drastic decision: burn the entire town. That day 40,000 people died. Of course, the drama did not stop there, because Akemi’s father became a sinister entity, which became known as The Soul Eater.

Back in the present, Xena is once again haunted by this dark secret, but the key to winning is for someone immortal to rise up against evil. The woman did not obey this detail and ran in front of the evil hordes. Bad decision.

The character played by Lucy Lawless was beheaded without further warning. Even so, his soul was able to return to battle and defeat his enemies, although he was never able to return with Gabrielle. Why?

Xena explained that her death was the necessary sacrifice for the saved souls to rest in peace and for her to pay off her debt to her troubled past.

Why was Xena’s death so controversial?

The series finale was very controversial overall. The viewers of the time were unhappy that, for the last chapter, a story was told that they had never heard of until then.

It was made even worse by the way Xena died. Let’s remember that she fought against gods, diabolical entities and beings beyond earthly power, but did she die by a deadly weapon?

The decision for the death of the protagonist left fans with the feeling that it was so abrupt and sudden, that it did not feel entirely in line with the plot, which had been developing its characters and their narratives very well.

Likewise, there were those who wanted her to live happily together with Gabrielle, but the conclusion only saw her become a spirit after a minor war.