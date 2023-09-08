In recent years, Embracer Group has made million-dollar acquisitions around the planet to take control of various video game studios and the limited-run retail store Limited Run Gamescausing said corporate to begin to grow without control and with weak foundations.

Not everything was hunky-dory in that period of expansion, since the aforementioned holding company Swede suffered a severe setback when seeing how a financial agreement superior to the two billion dollars with an Asian investment fund.

Due to the above, the company announced a strong restructuring in its sales expectations and the closure of developers attached to its business portfolio that did not meet expectations was not long in coming, being the case of Volition.

Voliton began his journey in the entertainment industry in nineteen ninety six with the creation of FreeSpace under the tutelage of the now extinct Interplayto later make its own way with licenses such as Red Faction and Summonerwhich had some sequels.

Undoubtedly the most notable work of Volition was the conception of the irreverent and frenetic saga of saints rowhaving to his credit five deliveries that at each release generated some kind of controversy due to their content or due to the sui géneris articles included in their collector’s editions.

Unfortunately, there were also mediocre productions like The Punisher in 2005 or Agents of Mayhem in 2017, which set off all the alarms regarding the talent of his work team. By 2022, the situation worsened and the renaissance of saints row It did not have the desired performance both at a playable and commercial level.

The maneuver executed by Embracer Group mentioned lines above, could be the beginning of an organizational reduction that unfortunately will end in layoffs and canceled projects that will not see the light of day. Added to the crisis, the questioned limited editions of more than $300 US dollars are also left in limbo, by the hand of THQ Nordicalso belonging to Embracer.