Foggia, the ignoble gesture of a man at the scene of the accident in which Camilla Di Pumpo died: he stole her mobile phone

A truly gruesome scene is the one that was filmed by a camera, at the accident site of the young lawyer. Camilla Di Pumpo. Unfortunately, the girl died a few minutes after saying goodbye to her boyfriend and on his way home.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Many are now publishing appeals on social media, with the hope of being able to recover his phone. A man stole it while the 25-year-old was dying.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy of this girl took place around 24 between Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 January. Precisely a Foggia, at the intersection of via Matteotti and via Urbano.

Camilla had gone out with her boyfriend, also a lawyer and after spending time together, she was staying returning in his home. However, a few minutes after greeting the man, the unthinkable happened.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

Unfortunately for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the girl is collided head-on with another car. The impact was very violent and the doctors who intervened soon realized that his condition really was desperate, but he was still breathing.

Hoping to be able to save her, they decided to rush her to the local hospital. However, shortly thereafter the doctors had no choice but to give up. Camilla’s heart has ceased to beat, due to the trauma reported.

The scene taken by the cameras at the scene of Camilla Di Pumpo’s accident

In order to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the incident, the investigators viewed the surveillance cameras of the area. But it is precisely from these videos that they made the terrible discovery.

A man thin, with a hat and a dark jacket, he approached the girl and has them his cell phone stolen, which was on the ground. Immediately after, he left without even providing assistance.

This episode has shaken very many people, but especially his loved ones. In fact, in these last hours, many of his friends are publishing appeals on social networks to be able to recover it.