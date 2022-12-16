The segment of city cars and small cars continues to lose appeal in favor of that of SUVs. More and more global automakers are focusing on the development and production of crossovers, while fewer and fewer small cars are being introduced. Indeed, in some cases we witness the withdrawal from the market of certain models that were essential until a few years ago: it is impossible not to think of Ford Fiesta, which after 47 years of history made up of successes and goals will be definitively put in the pipeline over the next year.

Rising production costs and the microchip crisis are the two factors which led to small cars becoming less and less profitable. And the numbers arriving from the market seem to prove this thesis right: in the first nine months of 2022, in fact, the small car segment lost its leading position in Europe in favor of small SUVs, it is no coincidence that city car sales are decreased by 17% to 1.23 million units, about 200,000 units less than the small crossovers. And pay attention to the growth of compact SUVs, which threaten to push small cars into third place on the European market as early as 2023. It is difficult to think of an overturning of values ​​in the field right now, also because there is another element that plays against city cars : electrification.

Il Fatto Quotidiano on newsstands this morning explains how the advent of the electric car has put the small car segment even more in difficulty: “Although the smallest cars are the best candidates to be converted to 100% electric traction, since they are used in the city and for short journeys, battery costs they make their price lists rise, placing them well beyond what their market positioning should be. Making them, in fact, inaccessible to most. Suffice it to say that if on an electric compact the battery pack accounts for 40% of the total cost, on a small car this item reaches 60%. For now, the smiles are the builders who make low-cost small cars with internal combustion engines and low environmental impact, like Dacia: the Sandero is the second best-selling small car in Europe, with prices starting from 11,900 euros”.