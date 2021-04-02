The sad armored Easter in Italy It will last until Monday with a total quarantine at the national level that restricts human movements as much as possible, in a depressive climate marked by the announcement that more than 110 thousand deaths have been exceeded since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, 13 months ago.

The day was extended to the Vatican where it took place without pilgrims on Good Friday due to the coronavirus, with the activities presided over by the Pope concentrated in St. Peter’s Basilica. In a traditional atmosphere of mourning in the main temple of the Catholic world, the rites of the Passion of Christ were planned, on the day when mass is not celebrated anywhere in the world.

This year, the crucifixion of Jesus in Jerusalem will once again be remembered in a dim atmosphere.

The Via Crucis changed places like last year, excluding the Colosseum. The fourteen stations of Calvary that recall the painful path of Christ to the crucifixion on Golgotha, this time has the tabernacle in St. Peter’s Square as the setting, with the Pope presiding over the ceremony without an audience.

Children in San Pedro

The bishop of Rome was expected to be accompanied by groups of children and adolescents, authors of the texts and the comments during the stations, read in an impressive ceremony broadcast on television to the entire planet.

“Dear Jesus,” says one of the texts. “You know that we children too we carry the crosses, that they are neither lighter nor heavier than those of the great ones, but that they are true crosses, which we also feel at night. And only you know and take us seriously. Only you”.

On Saturday the Pope will again be at the altar of St. Peter’s Cathedral for the Easter Vigil and on Sunday he will deliver his speech and bless Urbi et Orbi (to the city of Rome and the world) without the presence of the huge crowd that in normal times fills the Plaza de San Pedro and overflows into the neighboring streets.

The vaccines arrive

In Italy, the pandemic dominates the lives and widespread anguish of Italians. The good news is that they are already 300 thousand daily vaccinations injected in the hundreds of centers that operate in the country.

Vaccine supply uncertainties continually threaten to cause long delays. But in the last two days they almost arrived three million doses from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca laboratories rapidly distributed with a vast network comprising Army aircraft, coordinating tasks, and ground transportation means.

The general commissioner in the emergency, General of the Army Francesco Figluolo, announced this Friday that “in April we will deliver 500 thousand daily doses.” The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza declared that “it is realistic to maintain that before the end of summer boreal, in August-September, everybody Italians who require it will be vaccinated ”.

If vaccines are not lacking and supplies from laboratories such as Johnson & Johnson are incorporated, it is estimated that 70 million doses will enter by the end of June. Minister Speranza said that it is expected that in July “we will have supplied at least 50 million vaccines.” The total Italian population to be inoculated is 51 million people, excluding those under 16 years of age, with a total of 60 million inhabitants.

The European Union estimates that 57.4 of Italians will be immunized in June and 70% in August, when epidemic curves show that the new acute phase will have subsided, causing an average of 400-500 daily deaths for weeks.

Those inoculated now exceed ten million people, of which three million three hundred thousand have received the two doses necessary to complete the immunization, the only victorious weapon against the ravages of the pandemic.

Contagion rates they have descended 0.98, below alarm level 1, which is very good news. But the risk of saturation of Italian hospitals by the increase of the number of patients grave they must be intubated in intensive therapies, especially due to the oxygen deficit caused by double pneumonia caused by the action of the virus.

A sick woman comforts a seven-month-old baby, in Ancona, whose parents cannot see due to Covid restrictions. Photo: Reuters

The number of patients in hospitals in common rooms also continues to increase. While the data shows that vaccination, focused on the oldest, favorite victims of the coronavirus, begins to give good results among the over 80 years old, the pestilence scenario is dominated by variants of the original Covid-19.

In particular, the English variant, which in some areas of Italy is already 80% predominant, is more aggressive and lethal than the original virus. Scientists fear that mutations give birth to variants less sensitive to vaccines in circulation. This is the case of the so-called viruses in Brazil and South Africa.

The greater ease of contagion and viral load is spreading infections among the youngest ages. There are even infections among children and adolescents.

