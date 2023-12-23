Today we know how the gods were born. They arose from fear of unknown phenomena of nature and to exorcise death. Later, God was feminine, the one of fertility and life. The history of Humanity, it is said, is the history of wars, but also that of religions.

It should not be a coincidence that at this historical moment in which violence is intensifying and wars that could be devastating are increasing, the gods are also once again violent and monopolized by the extreme right.

In these days of Christmas that evoke life, tenderness, desires for peace and family reconciliation, it creates a certain discomfort to hear the name of God pronounced by a global extreme right that is committed to violence and tears.

We would have to ask ourselves why the so-called new extreme right, which is the oldest thing that exists, feels the need to embrace God as its protective shield. What God? I do not hide that listening to Milei, the new warrior of revenge, publicly asking “God bless the country” and talking about freedom, although underlined by his “damn!”, I feel a hidden evil of unease.

And in my Spain, where I suffered a Francoist Catholicism in which God instilled fear and emulated medieval revenge, I see that he is also beginning to resurrect with the new extreme right, the God of the so-called old guard, the one of the sadly famous: Long live death!

Here in Brazil we are fighting to get rid of the gloomy Bolsonaro God, the one of violence, the sexist par excellence, the one of pleasure in weapons, the one who feels fear and contempt for everything feminine. That of nostalgia for torture and summary executions.

The former Bolsonaro president had also made God his shield and his weapon. “God above all” was his motto. And he confessed that he had reached the head of state because God had rewarded him after suffering a knife wound to the stomach during his electoral campaign.

That at least in these Christmas days, in which believers or not, feel imbued with feelings of life and not death, of hope and forgiveness, let us forget those whom Pope John XXIII, who embraced all religions, called “prophets of misfortunes.”

That Pope, like Francis today, opted for life, for love, for the embrace without ideologies, for Franciscan simplicity in a world devoured by a capitalism that suffocates us and prevents us from enjoying the delights of simplicity, of the original. , of nature not yet suffocated by an all-devouring materialism.

Someone will say that the world has always been like this, that it has always swung between life and death, between religion as a shield and not as liberation, in the victory of the strong against the weak. It's true. But today, after centuries of political and religious obscurantism, we live in days of conquests that seem like miracles, at a time when life has taught us to distinguish between barbarism and civilization. Between freedom and the new tyrannies.

This Christmas we should not kneel before the gods of death but rather before the old and cheerful manger of the Nativity created by Francis of Assisi who, stripped of the dead weight of capitalist alienation, knew how to sing a song to simplicity and the joy of living in freedom without dragging the chains of hatred or lack of love.

