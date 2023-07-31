Club Deportivo Guadalajara will play its second commitment of the League Cup hence Veljko Paunovic before him Sporting Kansas City he has to get a favorable result if he wants to advance to the round of 16.
For this reason, the Serbian strategist plans to sacrifice one of his main stars in the line-up that he will have on the visit to Sporting Kansas City looking for better result. The rojiblancos require a win at Children’s Mercy Park to advance to the next round of the League Cup 2023.
The rojiblanco team came as the leader of the Apertura tournament in Liga MX with three consecutive wins, but has just lost 3-1 against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium, during their debut that began on Thursday and ended on Friday by a storm.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Paunovicthinking about the variants for this second appearance in League Cup 2023, he would jump onto the field like this against Kansas City: Miguel Jimenez in goal. Alan Mozo on the right side; jesus orozco and Antonio Briseno as a central couple, Christian Calderon as a left back. In the half court: Eric Gutierrez with Fernando Beltran and Victor Guzman; and in the attack: Isaac Brizuela to the right and Alexis Vega on the left and as a center forward, Ricardo Marin.
In this case, the Guadalajara coach, according to the possible alignment, would sacrifice the Mexican national team Robert Alvaradowho would give up his place in the formation to the experienced Cone Brizuela.
There would also be other modifications compared to the previous game: Yael Padillawho played part-time in Cincinnati to give his job to the recovered Alexis Vega, which would now start as a starter. AND Miguel Jimenezwho would resume ownership after the criticized performance of the substitute Raul Rangel.
#SACRIFICED #footballer #Veljko #Paunovics #lineup #Sporting
Leave a Reply