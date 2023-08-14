#tigers | #Lion | Nicolás “El diente” López leaves Tigres free and will sign for 2 years with León.

Larcamón will give him the opportunity to be a starter and they will make him feel like a reference.

Nico sacrificed on the salary issue and will still be the best paid in Grupo Pachuca.@TUDNUSA @TUDNMEX

— Vladimir Garcia (@VladimirGarciaG) August 11, 2023