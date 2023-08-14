After more than three years of belonging to Tigres UANL, the Uruguayan striker Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopez He will be a new Club León player where he will seek to have more activity and to achieve this he will sacrifice his great salary in the San Nicolás de los Garza team to be the replacement for Victor Davila.
According to information from the reporter of TUDN, Vladimir Garciahe ‘Tooth’ Lopez could not be seen outside the feline picture, but a call from Nicolas Larcamon and the lack of minutes, led him to ask for his departure.
The Nuevo León team opened the doors for him to negotiate freely and he will arrive in León for free where they made him feel important. The Uruguayan striker will earn less at the Fiera, but it will be enough to become the highest paid footballer in Grupo Pachuca.
Previously, the Argentine coach of the Panzas Verdes, Nicolas LarcamonHe accepted that as a birthday present he would like to reinforce himself with the Uruguayan striker.
“He is the name that I like the most, he is a player who can be of great contribution to the competition and our competition as a team. Hopefully it can be confirmed and he is the name that arrives because I have the illusion that it will be so”
– Nicolas Larcamon.
Larcamon He assured that the South American can contribute a lot to the Bajío team that will play in the next Club World Cup.
“We are a team that can compete very well, that needs the arrival of a player who will give us a jump in the hierarchy, so we had to take the necessary time (to choose) and hopefully we will have news.”
Larcamon I could count on himTooth’ Lopez for the resumption of the Opening 2023 of Liga MX. León will face Mazatlán next Friday, August 18 in Matchday 4 and in turn, the player will be the replacement for the Chilean davila Whoever happens with their pass to Russia will no longer be taken into account for the emerald box.
