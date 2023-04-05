Without a doubt, the fans of Tigres are ‘Incomparable’ and this case is very surprising: a fan traveled with his family for tonight’s game in Honduras.
Motagua and Tigres face each other tonight at 6:00 p.m. in what will be the 2023 Concachampions Quarterfinals. It should be noted that the feline team arrives in a bad way at this match and is not in position directly from the league in the local tournament and in the international tournament he managed to advance by visitor’s goal against the Orlando City team.
This ‘Incomparable’ fan truly blew the fence and it is that he drove from San Nicolás de los Garza to San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
How many hours are it from San Nicolás to Honduras? According to Google Maps, it marks a route of 1 hour and 7 hours and another alternate route that takes one hour and 9 hours. The journey is leaving from the University Stadium and would pass through the following states: Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, as well as countries like Belize, passing through the Río Dulce to finally reach Honduras. It should be noted that the Motagua team plays in San Pedro Sula.
In the same way, the Hondurans are happy with the call of the ‘Chima’ team and it is that the Auriazules did not save anything for the first leg and called their entire squad, only the Brazilian Samir will not be able to see action this night (received a red card in the second leg against Orlando)
