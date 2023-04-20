JERUSALEM — As Orthodox Christians recently arrived in Jerusalem to visit their religion’s holiest site for Holy Week, a more earthly concern loomed over the holiday: Would rival monks keep the peace this year or clash again?

In a centuries-long conflict, Egyptian Coptic monks and Ethiopian Orthodox monks have vied for control of a small monastery on the roof of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the spot where Christians believe Christ was crucified, entombed and rose again.

Despite the monastery’s sacred location, it has become a site of petty disputes that occur almost annually and sometimes turn violent.

“When I first came to Jerusalem I was shocked,” said Markos Alorshalemy, an Egyptian monk. “I expected to see a holy land, where everyone lives in peace and light. But instead I found a place where everyone is constantly fighting, even within the holiest of churches.”

On the eve of Palm Sunday in 1757, Greek Orthodox worshipers attacked Franciscan Catholics in the church “with clubs, maces, hooks, daggers and swords,” historian Simon Sebag Montefiore wrote in his book “Jerusalem: The Biography.”

In 2008, a brawl between Greek and Armenian Orthodox clerics over the route of a procession led to arrests.

For at least last year the hostilities were mostly confined to pints. On the eve of Palm Sunday, an Egyptian Coptic monk secretly painted a large Egyptian flag late at night on the gate of a courtyard he believed was being illegally occupied by Ethiopian monks.

“We called the police once, twice, three times, but they didn’t do anything,” said Theophilus Alorshalemy, the Egyptian monk, explaining his act of protest. “So we decided to take care of them ourselves.”

The Old City of Jerusalem, sacred to Christianity, Islam and Judaism, was occupied by Israel during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and later annexed, an action not recognized by much of the world. But the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is only the latest battle over property and land in a city that has been invaded and captured dozens of times in its history.

Rival sects of Christians have been vying for control of their faith’s holy sites in Jerusalem for nearly two millennia, and the vast Church of the Holy Sepulcher is at the center of these contests.

Six Christian denominations are trying to share control of the church, which is really a tangle of chapels, monasteries and shrines, a sometimes chaotic arrangement that has led to occasional bloodshed.

Many of the main points of contention at the holy site were settled by a 19th-century Ottoman-era decree, known as the Status Quo, which is still in effect and requires no changes to be made to the Holy Sepulchre, however minuscule, without consensus.

But the conflict between the Ethiopians and the Egyptians over the small monastery on top of the church remains heated. The disputed area is known as Deir al-Sultan, or Sultan’s Monastery, which first appears in the historical record in the 7th century, without mentioning who the site belonged to, said Stéphane Ancel, a French historian documenting the history. of the Ethiopian community in Jerusalem.

“As historians, we could not find documents that would prove the opinion of any of the communities,” he said.

Once large and prosperous, the Ethiopian community in Jerusalem began to dwindle in the second half of the 17th century as disease and poverty led to the loss of most property and privileges, he said.

The few remaining Ethiopian monks took refuge on the property of the Egyptian Coptic Church. The Egyptians housed them in small chambers at Deir al-Sultan. Ethiopians have been there ever since.

Initially, the two communities got along well, but once the Egyptians realized the Ethiopians were no longer temporary guests, tensions slowly began to rise and began to flare regularly around the 19th century, Ancel said.

From the Ottomans to the British and then the Israeli authorities, as well as the Egyptian and Ethiopian governments, they tried to mediate, but all efforts proved insufficient.

However, when all is calm, the neighbors barely interact. “At the end of the day, we are brothers in Christ,” Father Theophilus said.

By: HIBA YAZBEK