Ziv Balensiano photographs his companion Galit in front of a plaque with messages in solidarity with the Israeli hostages in Gaza. Like thousands of others during the day, they have come to what is now renamed Hostages and Missing Persons Square in Tel Aviv to celebrate the return of the first 13 of the 240 Israeli hostages in Gaza and silently tell the rest that they are not forgotten. . Although Balensiano, 59, has no friends or family among the captives, he is surprised by the question of why he felt the need to go to the plaza. “It’s obvious. For us Israelis, it’s not like 240 of us have been kidnapped, but an entire country.”

An entire country is the same one that is excited and shares this Saturday on social networks the first images ―disseminated by the Israeli authorities― of the reunion between those released (children and women) and their families after 49 days of captivity: Ohad Munder-Zichri, nine years old, running down the hallway towards his father; Yoni Asher again with his wife and his two daughters; or little Amelia Aloni smiling as she hugs her grandmother.

It’s not just the universal emotionality of the moment. It is also the importance in the Israeli character of the return of the hostages, whether – as it has done in the last half century – through military rescue operations or exchanges for thousands of prisoners. And of the unwritten contract by which the State will always do everything possible to bring back its citizens.

Ohad Munder, nine-year-old former Israeli hostage, reunited with family this Saturday. Schneider Children’s Medical Center (via REUTERS)

It is, on the one hand, an extension of the military maxim of “leaving no one behind” in a country with mandatory military service of between two and three years – for men and women – and in which the army appears, poll after poll , as the most valued institution. These days companies compete to offer the best discounts to soldiers. Maya Mokady-Eldan describes it. She had hired a babysitter to go out alone with her husband, Tsach, but the situation has taken away their “mood for a date” and they have ended up in the square, looking with moist eyes at the photos of the hostages. “Here, the agreement with the State is not limited to soldiers, because the hostages in Gaza have either been soldiers or will be in the future,” she explains.

Mokady-Eldan, a 38-year-old teacher, gives another key: Jewish identity. The value that, like other historically persecuted minorities, continues to give to unity, despite today having a State in which they act as a privileged majority. “We Jews grow up in the ethos [carácter] Jewish-Israeli that we have survived for 2,000 years because we are together. I vote for Meretz [el partido de izquierda pacifista], I am not religious, but in my upbringing there is the very deep feeling that if something happens to one, it happens to all of us. It is something that one cannot disconnect from,” she says.

They are two ideas very present in the banners, graffiti and even handwritten letters that anonymous people leave in the square in solidarity with the kidnapped. “Until they are here, we will be there”; “Our heart is imprisoned in Gaza”; “Never more”. The latter, a famous slogan spread after the extermination of some six million Jews in the Holocaust. A table of sabbath ―symbol of the dinner that brings together Jewish families every week― remembers those absent with 240 empty chairs. When the first freed hostages were on their way to the hospital, the military radio played a famous song by Arik Einstein, perhaps the most beloved national singer: It’s good that you came home.

It is the “sacred contract”, as he called it this Thursday in the newspaper Maariv one of Israel’s most influential political commentators, Ben Caspit, when comparing the current exchange with that of the soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011 for more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners. “The job of a soldier is to defend the State, the citizens, the children, and not the other way around. That is why the State has to pay a price, but not just any price, to free a soldier captured in the act of duty. When a child is kidnapped from his bed, the State must pay any price. If not, the Zionist enterprise ceases to make sense and the organizing principle of our sovereignty collapses,” he wrote.

There was no need to pay “any price”. It has been so low (three prisoners for each hostage, accompanied by a truce and the entry of more humanitarian aid into southern Gaza) that it has barely generated protests. And it shows Israel’s ability – with its overwhelming military superiority and diplomatic credit after the October 7 raid – to mark the path to Hamas, unlike in 2011, when among those released by Shalit was Yahia Sinwar, the now hidden leader. of Hamas who masterminded the surprise attack and whom Israel refers to as a “dead man.”

After the shock of October 7, Israel found itself in an unprecedented situation, the result of its immense security fiasco. Never had so many hostages been taken in its 75-year history. In other surprise attacks it was more like one or two soldiers, like Hamas and Hezbollah in 2006. And, if the price for Shalit was the reference, 239 kidnapped (a number that Israel has been slow to reach and is still not clear if it is definitive). ) they forced him to empty all the prisons of Palestinian prisoners several times. Today there are about 8,000, following a massive wave of arrests in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Concentration in the Plaza of the Hostages and the Missing in Tel Aviv, this Friday. ITAI RON (REUTERS)

Israel responded thinking more about revenge than about the hostages, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu always mentioned them in his speeches as one of the objectives of the war. When, at a press conference, a journalist asked her to rank them by importance, she evaded the question.

Public opinion has responded. The Israeli Institute for Democracy analysis center, based in Jerusalem, released a survey this Friday in which it asks about the four objectives of the war most mentioned in the public debate: freeing the hostages, overthrowing Hamas, restoring deterrence and create a security buffer zone within Gaza. Almost all Jewish respondents gave an importance of between 8.5 and 9.4 points out of 10 to the four issues. However, when they were asked to order them by priority, only 49% put the return of the kidnapped people first.

The passing of the weeks with many bombings and little progress worried the families of the hostages, who saw how the Government told them one thing, but in a few days it dropped as many bombs on Gaza as the United States did in Afghanistan in a year. Not because of the Palestinian fatalities (today around 15,000, 69% of them children and women), but because of the risk that their own people would also die. In fact, the main forum representing families cried foul last month when Israel allowed food, water and medicine (no fuel) to enter southern Gaza from Egypt, without playing with humanitarian aid to boot. compensation for the hostages.

Their pressure culminated on the 18th, with the arrival of thousands of people in Jerusalem on a five-day march on foot from Tel Aviv. Netanyahu appeared at a press conference and said: “I have seen the march to Jerusalem. I want to tell the families: we march with you. I march with you.” Four days later, the pact that had been negotiated for weeks came to fruition.

“It is not always possible”

It’s not the first. Over the decades, Israel has freed thousands of prisoners in exchanges. Others have been rescued, such as at Entebbe airport (Uganda) in 1976, the most famous operation. An elite unit freed a hundred people, losing a single soldier: Yoni Netanyahu, brother of the current prime minister, who admitted on Wednesday, when defending the exchange, that a military operation to rescue them “is not always possible.”

The traditional unanimity around the hostage issue is in tatters in this crisis. Although the groups pushing for their release, regardless of whether it means releasing Palestinians, insist on presenting themselves as apolitical; It is an open secret that tends to be politically in the Zionist center-left, mostly secular. It is the so-called First Israelof mostly European origin, which trusts more in the military than in politicians and gives great importance to the unwritten agreement by which the State will always prioritize bringing home those who at some point put on the uniform to defend it.

This is also proven by the fact that some organizations that have embraced the cause were those that demonstrated for months against Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reform, now in a drawer. The epicenter of the two protests is the same, Tel Aviv, and with demonstrations in sabbath, which in practice exclude the religious, more linked to the right. Many kidnapped people also lived in kibbutzs, the former agricultural collectives that do not usually vote for Netanyahu and, even less so, for his far-right and ultra-Orthodox coalition partners.

The right, especially the most radical, on the other hand, sees in the hostages a rope that ties Israel’s hands to continue reducing Gaza to rubble. As Yossi Yehoshua, the military commentator of the newspaper YEdith Aharonotwhich calls the current cessation of hostilities a “humanitarian ambush,” for fear that international pressure will prevent the resumption of bombing, as Israeli political and military leaders promise time and time again will happen.

This week left a clear example of this gap. The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir (whose party, the far-right Jewish Power, was the only one in the concentration Government that voted against the agreement with Hamas), insisted on bringing to Parliament his proposal to punish the murder of Jewish Israelis for political reasons. The relatives accused him of endangering the lives of the hostages, promoting an initiative that is not urgent and could lead to reprisals. “Don’t go through with this until they’re back. “Don’t put my sister’s blood on your hands,” one of them told him at the parliamentary meeting, in which another shouted at him: “Stop talking about killing Arabs and start talking about saving Jews.” A controversial deputy of the party, Almog Cohen, broke decades of social consensus around the sacralization of hostages by shouting: “You do not have a monopoly on pain.”

