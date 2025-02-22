The Sacred Crypt of Candela

I dedicated myself to lazing throughout the day. I read Cortázar and smoked in bed. In the afternoon I approached Candela to greet Miguel. And if he had not eaten, his mother opened a can of tuna and prepared a snack.

We played chess at the back table. We did it in such a little brain way that we have the Spaniards – to say of Martin Amis – with the blow of the pieces on the board; Always finishing off the play with some polish. Due to the speakers, Gerardo Núñez, Rafael Riqueni or that other guitarist, nephew of Sabicas, who had not yet drawn a record, was so original, but whose falsetas were so original that even Paco de Lucía gave themselves to them; We talked about Agustín Carbonell, the ball, gypsy of the trail that used to appear there at night with its guitar, the Sonanta piggyback. Because, above all, Candela was a guitarist school.

Arrival a certain time could be seen the lot of cases supported by the bar. There were such a tangle of guitars that, more than once, those of each other were confused. I liked to arrive in the afternoon, I already said, when the dust particles were suspended in the light beam that the sun brought through the windows – as in a story by William Faulkner – and Miguel put me to Gerardo Núñez Rafael Riqueni already asked for the model that the ball had recorded.

They were other times, moments that now want to return. Because it is already known that, when it comes to something so intense, the sensations are not lost, but remain, as Jorge Pardo says in the book that I bring here and that is titled Candle (Altamarea). Jacobo Rivero has written with prologue from Pedro Lopeh. And it is a social memory of Madrid Flamenco following the footprint of the works of that other flamenco journalist who was Alfredo Grimaldos. In this case, Rivero has made it from different voices, among which Antonio Benamargo, catalyst of that movement of the late last century that came to call Young flamenco, and that he had his captain of the night in Enrique Morente. I have already told it many times, it was Benamargo who promoted all that in the cultural centers of the suburbs, giving barracks to a generation of artists who traded in Candela and then emerged as first figures.

I lived all that with my cheeks machine -gunned by the acne of sin. And read Cortázar, Martin Amis, William Faulkner; I read everything that fell into my hands. My life was wrapped in literature and flamenco, burning the nights going to me very much tomorrow, daring to dream that one day I would publish these and other things. But there was still a lot.

I still didn’t know that defeat is a matter of learning. And that you learn more from her than success. Because only from one defeat to the next one manages to draw the line between two places as necessary and urgent as memory and desire. And that is the game, to fail better and better.

For all this I appreciate the audacity of Enrique López Lavigne and his people; what has meant lifting the closure of Candela and reopening it to this job of whores that is literature.