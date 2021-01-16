Someone said that, in the construction of a story, the lie is always at the beginning. If it succeeds, it does not matter what they tell us later because we will believe everything or, failing that, we will not be able to refute anything they tell us. This is how the government of Venezuela has functioned in recent years, selling abroad an image of unstoppable social progressivism. When this story did not hold up, they sold another story abroad, that of being the victim of the most atrocious imperialism. In reality, the world was facing another type of sale, that of the country. One of the richest nations on the planet has been shattered and, to date, the international community has done nothing substantial to prevent it.

The Caribbean state happens to have one of the largest oil reserves in the world. This is what we have always been told from all the media and it is true. Until last year, the oil tightness tested for Venezuela amounted to 300,000 million barrels, well ahead of the second in the ranking, the Saudi monarchy, with 266,000 million. For a long time, the source of hydrocarbons has been the checkbook of the Chavista clique regime and from it the new economic elites handpicked into key positions of the state-owned PDVSA have been nurtured, either through contracts with United States companies. and China, either through intermediaries of any kind, such as the recently arrested Alex Saab, known for his links with dictatorships and criminal organizations. Many of these graceful men and their families live with total impunity in Europe and Spain, the so-called ‘bolichicos’.

But there is more, much more. The oil of Venezuela, like that of any country, has a finite path because the international markets where this resource can be bought and sold are highly valued. The surveillance of black gold is exhaustive due to the fierce competition within the markets themselves. For this reason, for the support of the regime, another means of permanent income is necessary, and Venezuela has it. In its subsoil there is gold in abysmal quantities still unexplored, in addition to iron, bauxite (source of aluminum), phosphates, nickel, copper, coltan, uranium and what represents the greatest attraction for the vultures of international trade: diamonds and other stones precious, whose extraction without any type of control removes the surveillance that during the last two decades has been done on the famous ‘blood diamonds’ of the African continent. But in the case of Venezuela, nobody knew where they came from. We are talking about the Orinoco Mining Arc, probably the largest pantry of natural resources on the planet that is in operation, an area close to 112 thousand square km (twice Spain, almost half of Venezuela, 7% of the total Amazon and twice the size of the oil belt) and whose wealth is estimated in trillions of dollars. 33 indigenous ethnic groups live in it, many of them in the territories of Guayana, Amazonas and Bolívar.

However, the efforts of the dictatorship to conceal the illicit trafficking occurred on their face when the National Assembly of Venezuela, aware of the looting, began an official investigation whose conclusions have been the cornerstone of the opposition to delegitimize the transactions of the Maduro government and manage to isolate it economically. The devastating report was led by Congressman Américo de Grazia, a member of the Democratic Unity Table in the La Causa Radical party, who had to be asylum in the Italian embassy in Caracas for seven months and later leave Venezuela to avoid being arrested. . He has been in Europe for a little over a year, prior to the intervention of the now senator Ferdinando Casini, and with him we have discussed the background hidden by the Maduro regime.

Massacre in Alto Paragua



The investigation began with the complaint made by the opposition of the massacre committed in the Alto Paragua region (in the interior of the country), when the Chavista military assassinated a group of mining workers on September 26, 2006. It was only the beginning of the investigations that would uncover an illegal trafficking operation that today, due to its stratospheric nature, cannot be quantified. At least since that date, the continued abuses through the company CAMIMPEG (Compañía Militar de Petróleo, Mining y Gas), “controlled by the drug trafficking organization of the Cartel de los Soles,” explains de Grazia, has given shelter to the operations. of illegal trafficking managed by “Cubans, Russians and Iranians, spread over geographical areas, and which have the support of the networks created by the Hezbollah and Hamas guerrillas and the operational support of the Colombian ELN and the FARC dissidents.” Without any type of concession or regular contract, the ‘blood gold’ and other listed items leave Venezuela to pay for the support that different governments lend to the dictatorship, for example, to block possible sanctions from the UN Security Council. All of this happens through another front company, MINERVEN.

This is the Gordian knot of the matter. The looting also produces a “direct and personal benefit to all the high command of the Venezuelan regime”, which is later transferred to encrypted accounts in tax havens and at the same time, with these operations, “the money laundering obtained by trafficking is achieved. of narcotics, especially cocaine, from the cartels in the area, “says the deputy. These in turn provide their route services for the storage, transformation and exit of mining resources.

The lack of control has reached such a point that, according to de Grazia, “the sediments produced by illegal mining affect the stability of the Guri dam, the power station that supplies electricity to the entire country and leaves Venezuela in the dark every time it is forced to stop its work by the dredging of mudflats »that prevent the turbines of the dam from working normally. As an added effect, we must also mention the massive poisoning of the waters of the rivers that supply the Guri dam (the Caroní and Paragua rivers) ”and later to a large part of the Orinoco basin, in what will be, if no one does. for, an environmental disaster of still unimaginable proportions. The reports that come from the area from the indigenous peoples (Pemón, Yanemas, Yekuán, Hoti, etc.) indicate that operations are not only continuing but are increasing.

Américo de Grazia, pictured during a session of the National Assembly in June 2017, directed a report for the legislative chamber that revealed the personal benefit of the senior leaders of the Maduro regime in the illegal trafficking operations of the Arco Minero. / Cristian Hernández / EFE

In this regard, last summer, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, published a report in which, in reference to the criminal organizations that control the area, it was quoted: «They decide who they enter or leave mining areas, impose rules, apply cruel physical punishments to those who violate these rules and obtain economic benefits from all activities in mining areas, even resorting to extortion practices in exchange for protection ”.

The miners who work 12-hour shifts have to deliver up to half of their production to the mafias and foremen, with crews where children up to 9 years old are exploited. Likewise, the same mafias have normalized the forced prostitution of women and adolescents. The devastating report warns that “the living conditions in the mining areas are appalling, without running water, electricity or sanitation.” Wells with stagnant and contaminated water as a result of mining are a breeding ground for mosquitoes, causing an increase in malaria cases in the region, affecting not only migrant workers but also indigenous communities. Both groups are also severely affected by mercury poisoning.

Prelude to a macro trial



This report, where at least 149 murders of miners and their families are denounced, has been collected by the International Criminal Court whose chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, from Gambian, has determined that it already has sufficient elements to conclude that “at least since April 2017 , civil authorities, members of the armed forces and individuals in favor of the Government have committed the crimes against humanity of imprisonment, torture, rape and / or other forms of sexual violence and persecution of a group or community ”, which means the A prelude to judge the entire staff of the Venezuelan regime at the ICC, a process that could begin in 2021.

International authorities denounce that the Central Bank of Venezuela, through the company MINERVEN, does not publish information on what volumes of gold and other materials are taken from the Orinoco Mining Arc, their value, what is their destination or the revenue that the State gets by them. The Venezuelan opposition, as we have related, is quite clear about it. The looting no longer only has economic and environmental proportions, it also encompasses the hijacking of the future possibilities of a population mired in precariousness and famine, if not in destitution, death or exile. Meanwhile, the civilized world continues without acting.