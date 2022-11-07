The ‘Sachi’, outraged by the series about his brother Andrés: ‘Disgusting and perverse’

Many reactions have been generated by the Netflix series ‘Goals against’, released a few days ago and which recreates some moments in the footballer’s life Andres Escobarassassinated in Medellin in 1994, days after finishing his participation in the States World Cup, in which he scored an own goal.

One of those who exploded indignantly is Andrés’s brother, coach Santiago el ‘Sachi’ Escobar, who made his discomfort known.

Santiago ‘Sachi’ Escobar was champion with Atlético Nacional on two occasions (2005 and 2011) and, in his career as technical director, he has worked at Equidad, Junior, Medellín and Once Caldas. See also Daredevil and more Marvel series are leaving Netflix | Atomix Photo: John Jairo Bonilla / THE TIME

“On behalf of the family, I want to express that I am extremely outraged, just like my whole family, because the people of Netflix did not have the delicacy to count on us or at least ask us or tell us that they were going to make a series about Andrés”, said the ‘Sachi’.

“I’m talking to a lawyer and on behalf of the family we want to sue the people of Netflix,” he said.

And finally he added: “This is a lack of respect that both Andrés and all of them who were so great have been put into such a disgusting and perverse series, where the only thing they want is to sell and market the image of Andrés and all the national team players, including the coaching staff.

Netflix clarifies that “this is a work of fiction inspired by publicly known true events. The characters, events and certain places, including those inspired by reality, are created for the purpose of dramatization.”

The production is starred by the actor Juan Pablo Urrego, who personifies Escobar and had the participation of natural actors from the city.

SPORTS

more sports news