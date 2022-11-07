The ‘Sachi’, outraged by the series about his brother Andrés: ‘Disgusting and perverse’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The remembered Andres Escobar, great defender of AtlÃ©tico Nacional and the Colombian National Team.
The remembered Andrés Escobar, great defender of Atlético Nacional and the Colombian National Team.
The Colombian coach will sue Netflix for the production.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 07, 2022, 09:24 AM
Many reactions have been generated by the Netflix series ‘Goals against’, released a few days ago and which recreates some moments in the footballer’s life Andres Escobarassassinated in Medellin in 1994, days after finishing his participation in the States World Cup, in which he scored an own goal.
One of those who exploded indignantly is Andrés’s brother, coach Santiago el ‘Sachi’ Escobar, who made his discomfort known.
“On behalf of the family, I want to express that I am extremely outraged, just like my whole family, because the people of Netflix did not have the delicacy to count on us or at least ask us or tell us that they were going to make a series about Andrés”, said the ‘Sachi’.
“I’m talking to a lawyer and on behalf of the family we want to sue the people of Netflix,” he said.
And finally he added: “This is a lack of respect that both Andrés and all of them who were so great have been put into such a disgusting and perverse series, where the only thing they want is to sell and market the image of Andrés and all the national team players, including the coaching staff.
Netflix clarifies that “this is a work of fiction inspired by publicly known true events. The characters, events and certain places, including those inspired by reality, are created for the purpose of dramatization.”
The production is starred by the actor Juan Pablo Urrego, who personifies Escobar and had the participation of natural actors from the city.
SPORTS
more sports news
November 07, 2022, 09:24 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sachi #outraged #series #brother #Andrés #Disgusting #perverse
Leave a Reply