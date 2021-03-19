Despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic, the City Council of Cieza and chef Rodi Fernández are launching to organize the fourth edition of the Saborarte gastronomic fair, linked to the phenomenon of flowering, which is becoming one of the key events of gastronomic tourism in the Region.

With all the security measures and a mixed approach – in part in person, although limited, and in other telematic -, the meeting will host the second edition of the competitions for the best tuna tartare and the best steak tartare for professional chefs. Endowed with prizes of 500 euros for the winners, they will be held on March 30 at the Cicola (Cieza Commerce Lab), the laboratory dedicated to local commerce and hospitality located in the food market. A third contest, this one on pastry, will take place on April 2 at the same location.

But Saborarte is much more. During the months of April and May Participants will prepare recipes live that will be videotaped and disseminated on social networks. The previous edition, held at the beginning of the year before the pandemic broke out, Saborarte gathered thousands of visitors in the tents installed in the Plaza de España.