From 15 June the S7 Max Ultra range will be available in Italy, the top of the range of Roborock robot vacuum cleaners and floor cleaners. The S7 Max Ultra manages to combine elegant design, ease of use and advanced features to reach an increasingly large and demanding audience. The most important novelty is represented by the new Ultra Dock 6 in 1 collection and recharging station which promises to reduce maintenance interventions to a minimum thanks to advanced dust self-collection systems, water exchange, washing and drying of the mop and the same self-cleaning of the station so as to avoid the formation of bacteria and bad smells due to humidity. The recharging capacity has also been improved to reach an efficiency greater than 30%, the support of off-peak recharging will also allow the robot to be recharged only during off-peak hours, guaranteeing savings on general consumption.

The suction power has been increased from 2500 Pa to 5500 Pa. The floating rubber omnidirectional brush adapts better to the floor and effortlessly collects dust from carpets and floors while maintaining absolutely acceptable noise levels. 3,000 brush strokes per minute with approx. 600 g of downward pressure and vibrations enable thorough and effective scrubbing for the removal of stubborn dirt. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is also equipped with the Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance technology, which uses the single-line and structured light innovation to precisely acquire information about obstacles during the day or night in order to avoid them and plan the best route thanks to the LiDAR. The system is also more secure and stable and also allows not to violate the consumer’s privacy.

Roborock has also improved the software features, the app has been updated and the mapping is faster and more precise with the ability to customize the cleaning path through the identification of prohibited areas, multilevel and 3D mapping. In fact, it will be possible to memorize up to 4 levels of maps, while the large 200ml tank allows the robot to take care of cleaning an area of ​​90 square meters in a single session of use. The Roborock S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum cleaner and mop will be available in black and white on June 15.