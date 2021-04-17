The submarine S-81, which will bear the name ‘Isaac Peral’, saw the light this Saturday at the Cartagena dock after the work carried out in the Navantia shipyard for its launching, which will take place in two weeks. This Thursday, April 22, the act of sponsorship will take place on the mainland. It is the first submarine designed and built entirely in Spain and, therefore, it is a clear commitment to national technological development, which will enhance the strategic independence of the country’s defense and the international projection of the Spanish industrial fabric.

The Kings Felipe VI and Doña Letizia, accompanied by the Princess of Asturias, Leonor, and the Infanta Sofía, will preside next Thursday, April 22, the sponsorship ceremony of the S-81. The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles; the President of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras; the Chief of the Defense Staff (JEMAD), General Admiral Teodoro López Calderón and the Admiral Chief of the Navy General Staff (AJEMA), Admiral General Antonio Martorell Lacave; in addition to the president of Navantia, Ricardo Domínguez and the president of the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI), Belén Gualda.

For operational reasons, the launching has been separated from that formal ceremony and will take place the following week, according to the director of the shipyard and the S-80 Program, Agustín Álvarez Blanco. The ‘Isaac Peral’ will later be moored to the factory dock to start some port tests that will last until December. In January 2022 it will make its first navigation in the sea trials phase, the last before its delivery to the Navy and its commissioning in early 2023.