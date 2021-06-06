The crew of the S-81 submarine will soon face its first great battle: the certification of its training by a group of experts with high experience in submersibles from the Spanish Navy. These high-ranking sailors will have to validate that the training acquired by sailors, corporals, noncommissioned officers and officers, since May of last year, is correct and necessary to command one of the ships with the most technological load in the world. For this reason they have intensified their training in recent months, with courses and maneuvers using virtual reality as a basis. The operations are directed by the crew commander, Juan Manuel Torrijos, 52 years old. The Lieutenant Commander leads a team of fifteen divers with extensive training, who are in charge of training the ‘keel crew’ -the first of a ship- of the ‘Isaac Peral’.

This is the first great challenge that the 40 submariners will face, -eight officers, fifteen noncommissioned officers and seventeen members of the troops and sailors-. Ahead they still have seven frantic months of complex training, now focused on finishing knowing each of the teams that make up the submarine weapon, moored at the Navantia docks since May 7, after its commissioning. float. For these tasks, the human team of the first S-80 has at its disposal two simulators, which reproduce almost one hundred percent of the submersible’s control, operation and combat systems. The realism with which they are instructed is such that even the rooms in which they will work have been reproduced with the same dimensions as they have inside the ship.

Command chamber



The equipment consists of an advanced system that reproduces, in a 1: 1 scale cockpit, the port side and bay side of the submarine’s command and control chamber, with all the consoles, panels and elements that make up the system.

The tool also includes, on the starboard side, the most relevant local (virtual) control panels for managing the ship. The team has the capacity to train students in the handling of the submarine in all possible navigation situations and conditions. The degree of training is so high that breakdowns and failures of the different equipment and apparatus of the ship can be simulated. It even has the ability to appear real movement and emergency situations that require immediate reactions from the crew, some as extreme as a water leak.

JM Rodríguez / agm

“In total, there are more than 30,000 signals to be aware of so that everything works perfectly,” explains Lieutenant Salvador Martínez, chief of logistics for the Submarine Flotilla.

Another of the same characteristics is added to the Simpla. It is the Simtac, which recreates tactical scenarios with the use of weapons and sensors. It began hosting the first divers three weeks ago. In it, the Combat System Operation course is now taught, which will be followed by more specific ones on maintenance equipment.

Working together



“It is a type of training that ranges from the most general to the most specific. If now we focus on learning how each of the teams works, the next step will be to unite them and learn to work together, ”explained the ship’s commander.

The Lieutenant Commander and Commander of the S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’, Juan Manuel Torrijos, directs one of the tests in the combat operations simulator located at the Arsenal. / JM Rodríguez / agm

In the selection of the crew, the Navy has taken into account the profiles of technical military personnel, prepared and experienced, but also young, to assimilate well the great technical versatility of platform and tactical systems. “The main challenge now is for the keel crew to adequately assimilate the theoretical training, to ensure that they are prepared to act safely in any emergency,” explains Frigate Captain Torrijos.

So far the staff has already passed 60% of the courses and tests they have to pass. Now they face the final stretch of a process for which they have had to design, according to Torrijos, “a totally different and innovative work system from the one carried on an S-70.” Once this phase is finished, the exercises at sea will begin, already at the beginning of next year. These will last until December or January 2023, when the ship is scheduled to be officially handed over to the Navy.