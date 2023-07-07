Thursday, July 6, 2023, 9:06 p.m.



Waters near Cabo Tiñoso, the usual scene of training exercises and tuning of Spanish submarines, hosted this Thursday the first immersion navigation tests of the S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’, prototype of the series of four submarines that it is building Navantia for the Navy. This is the penultimate major security milestone before its delivery and entry into service, scheduled for next November, as confirmed on Wednesday in Cartagena by Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

The ‘Isaac Peral’ sailed at periscopic level at intervals. She initially did static and then dynamic immersion for periods of up to two hours underwater, combined with other types of taper tests. Throughout this first exercise, the Navy had the support at sea of ​​the Maritime Rescue ship ‘Clara Campoamor’.

The immersion navigation tests will take place throughout the month of July. Navantia engineers together with those of the Navy and members of the crew will jointly analyze the results of these navigations. The objective is that by the end of the summer the ‘Isaac Peral’ can navigate at the maximum operational altitude, slightly below 300 metres. In parallel, continuous checks of propulsion equipment and combat systems continue, as well as its acoustic signature. Discretion is the main characteristic of the underwater weapon, so the engines of these ships must be silent to avoid being detected by other ships.