The S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’ submarine is now prepared to undergo the last round of sea trials, before Navantia delivers it to the Spanish Navy, expectedly at the end of next November or beginning of December. The submersible left the carenero facilities this Friday, where it has spent much of the summer. During that time the helmet and safety elements have been inspected.

In the middle of the afternoon he arrived at the public company’s weapons dock, where he will be during these tests. After filling the hull tank and remaining afloat, she was towed to her current location. Pilots from the Port Authority, two tugboats and another military vessel participated in the operation. It was an operation followed by numerous curious onlookers from the urban docks of Paseo Alfonso XII and from the old Regatta Club.

The acting Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, in her last visit to Cartagena, at the beginning of last July to follow a submersible exercise off Cabo de Palos, announced that Navantia has a commitment to deliver the first unit in November. of the series of four submarines, the S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’. If so, there will be no delays on the last announced date.

Navigation at maximum altitude



The exercises at sea that will begin next week will be the last and final major safety milestone before its delivery and entry into service. The objective is for the ‘Isaac Peral’ to be able to navigate at maximum operating altitude, slightly below 300 meters. In parallel, checks of propulsion equipment and combat systems continue, as well as its acoustic signature.

On the other hand, Navantia reported this Friday that it has “successfully” carried out the tests of the AIP BEST (Bio-Ethanol Stealth Technology) system for the S-82 and S-84 submarines. It is a system that is used to recharge the submarine’s batteries while submerged with a fuel cell. This uses hydrogen produced by processing bioethanol and oxygen to generate electrical energy. The first two submarines to be delivered to the Navy, the Isaac Peral (S-81) and the Narciso Monturiol (S-82) have a design prepared to be able to integrate this technology on board during their first major cruise.