The day has arrived that Navantia employees and Navy submariners have been waiting for for two decades. The public company will deliver today to the Navy the S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’, head of a purely Spanish submarine design and construction program promoted to renew and modernize the Submarine Weapon created in 1915 on the pillars of the Cartagena sailor’s invention Isaac Peral y Caballero and currently below minimums. It has taken the shipyard twenty years to complete the prototype that heads the series of four S-80 ships, after overcoming major technical setbacks and critical moments that put the project at risk.

The delivery of the ship will take place at noon in the west trench of the Submarine Base, in the Cartagena Arsenal. It will be chaired by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, accompanied by the Admiral Chief of Staff of the Navy, Admiral General Antonio Piñeiro Sánchez, with the presence of numerous civil authorities, military commanders and diplomatic representatives of countries that have included the Spanish submarine among the options to consider to renew or enhance your fleets.

The ceremony will be simple, brief and without speeches. It will consist of the signing of the delivery and transfer documentation between Navantia and the General Directorate of Armaments and Materials of the Ministry of Defense, as well as from that department to the Arsenal; the takeover of the ship’s first commander, Lieutenant Commander Manuel Corral Iranzo, who served as keel commander; and the delivery of the Flag.

Technological leap



The Navy experiences this event as an essential moment in its recent history and for the Spanish defense industry. The S-80 Program stands out for its great technological leap compared to the S-70, since it has a fully digitalized integrated platform control and combat system, which speeds up processes and reduces the number of personnel necessary to operate it by half. being a larger and more complex ship.

Furthermore, this project has been the greatest technological challenge in its history for Navantia. For the first time he designs and builds a submarine. The process has overcome great difficulties. The main one was the ‘overweight’ detected in 2012, which made it necessary to hire technical advice from the US Navy and the General Dynamics Electric Boat company to redirect it. The American consultants proposed lengthening the hull to balance the weights (they called the new ship S-80 Plus) and introduced organizational, process, quality and application of new technologies criteria into manufacturing based on NASA engineering manuals.

The result of all this is the first conventional submarine 81 meters long, 7.3 meters in diameter and displacing three thousand tons that can navigate below 300 meters deep, perform intelligence tasks, infiltrate special operations teams, mining and launching torpedoes 50 kilometers away and missiles at ground targets. It will improve its capabilities when in a few years they incorporate the air generation system, AIP, which will give it three weeks of autonomy underwater.

The manufacturing process has involved a very demanding training process for sailors to bridge the great technological leap between the new S-80 and the old S-70, of which only the old ‘Galerna’ remains in service. Starting today, the Navy takes command in the third phase of the long process: the preparation of the ship with specifically military tests so that within a period of between twelve and fifteen months it will be officially accredited to carry out its first mission.