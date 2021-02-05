In the Moscow region at the Golovenki training ground, military exercises were held to repel massive air attacks on strategically important objects, the press service of the Western Military District (ZVO) reported.

During the march of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) battery, a sabotage group attacked the convoy of equipment. During the battle, the SAM column, under the cover of a smoke screen, was able to get out of the attack and continue the combat mission.

Upon arrival at the designated point, the S-300V air defense missile system deployed in battle formation, and then proceeded to scan the airspace, as well as to detect aircraft and ballistic missiles of the imaginary enemy.

“When electronic targets were detected, the crews practiced actions to launch missiles 150 kilometers before approaching strategically important objects in Moscow and the Moscow region,” the press service of the Western Military District noted on Friday, February 5.

Earlier, on February 1, the representative of the Russian Armed Forces grouping in Syria, Yevgeny Kuleshov, told how the training of the Russian military with the Syrian artillerymen took place.

During the exercise, the Syrian artillerymen practiced the skills of sheltering the battery in the event of a counterattack, changing positions, as well as the emergency collection of weapons when specialists assemble a howitzer and move around the exercise territory.