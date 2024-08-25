David Broncano, Pablo Motos and Carlos Latre, the three protagonists of the battle for ‘access prime time’ this autumn.

Although with climate change everything has gone very crazy, the rutting season usually happens at the end of September, when autumn cools the forests and puts the deer in shape. It can be earlier or later due to rain, but this year we will witness an advance without getting wet in the forest. It will be enough to flip between La 1, Antena 3 and Telecinco at the time of the day. prime time to watch three fine specimens of Iberian males snore and bellow. They compete for the audience, which is a race as exciting as the cervid mating season.

Pablo Motos has the advantage, king of the Atresmedia forests for so long that we can no longer remember who last stood up to him. That strength could be his weakness: has he become accustomed to not having competition? Opposite him, with the energy of the youngsters who have been given hormones with a good heel, is David Broncano, and as there are no two without three, Mediaset is throwing its fourth sword with Carlos Latre.

It will take a lot of time to analyse the nuances and styles that distinguish the three contenders, but if we look at the rutting season from a distance (and it is best to do so, with camouflage clothing, binoculars and without making noise), all the deer look alike. With the necessary zoological distance, Motos, Broncano and Latre are just variants of the same theme. One has puppets, another is disrespectful to the guests and the third imitates anyone, but in essence they cultivate the same type of spectacle. They can give us a hard time about how they are so different that they represent opposing Spains, but their voices are half an octave apart and, in the depths of the rutting season, they cannot be distinguished.

Motos, Broncano and Latre are representatives of the same television model. The fact that they compete with each other is a symptom of the lack of imagination and alternatives that dominate free-to-air television. Does anyone find it strange that there is not a single woman in the list? Why sign Broncano, when you could have used Eva Soriano, for example? Why bet on the same corset of interviews and comedy, with a macho man at the helm? When one wants to propose a real alternative, one cannot be content with offering a younger or more left-leaning variant of what the others offer. The rutting season impresses for a while, after which, those of us who are not biologists or hunters get bored and go off in search of other animals and other landscapes.

