Dismantling work in May 2022 of the last exhibition with works from the State Museum of Saint Petersburg at the Russian Museum in Malaga, which, after the invasion of Ukraine, schedules shows with private funds. Photos provided by the Malaga City Council.

Dismantling work in May 2022 of the last exhibition with works from the State Museum of Saint Petersburg at the Russian Museum in Malaga, which, after the invasion of Ukraine, schedules shows with private funds. Photos provided by the Malaga City Council. JAVIER RAMIREZ

Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, a renowned author of children’s books, died on July 1 at the age of 37 in Dnipro. She had been seriously injured days before during a Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk while she was dining at a restaurant with several writers, including the Colombian Héctor Abad Faciolince. Putin’s bombs muffled the voice of a young author, but they failed to silence her voice. For this reason, the book of the week for Babelia is A home for Dom, in which, already in 2017, before the Russian invasion, he warned about the dangers that loom over the complex Ukrainian society. And she did it with a risky bet: he was a dog, Sun, the one who observes and conducts the story while making a compilation of human memory. “In this dichotomy between the occupying peoples, between the Russian soul and the Ukrainian soul, between freedom and oppression, the equation that Ukraine has lived through in the last century and that today, because of Putin, is repeated again” is elucidated. , writes Berna González Harbor in her review of this excellent book.

And in this irrational, imperialist and violent drift of Putin, it is pertinent to read several essays that analyze the fear of Russian society prevailing in Western culture. Is about Russophobia. Essay on prejudice and propagandaby José M. Faraldo; Russophobia. Towards a new cold war?, by Robert Charvin; and Russia is guilty!, by Pedro Costa Morata.

Another interesting essay is Arcana World. Magic and occultism in the Greek and Roman world, by Georg Luck, which reveals how many times some pre-Socratic philosophers seem more like saints or thaumaturges than logical or scientific thinkers. A book that blurs the boundaries in classical thought between magic or religion and between witchcraft or philosophy.

The novels complete the list of reviewed titles Mateo lost his jobby Gonçalo M. Tavares, and The inmortal, by Sergio Álvarez; besides the essay A tomb with a viewin which Peter Ross is inspired and tells juicy anecdotes after visiting various Irish and British cemeteries.

The book of the young author murdered in Putin’s war in Ukraine preserves the value of narrating in advance the humus in which old traumas ferment before the new ones arrive. Criticism of Berna González Harbour. See also Collective labor agreement for baggage workers against a 'race to the bottom' at the airport The writer gathers anecdotes in the cemeteries, which he visits as a resource of the imagination to bring the earthly world and the afterlife closer and to enjoy its beauty. Criticism of José María Guelbenzu. Tavares creates a gallery of unusual characters with his usual restrained prose. Criticism of Tereixa Constenla. The author uses parody, poignant humor, and a protagonist immune to death to depict the collaboration between political power and drug trafficking networks in present-day Colombia. Criticism by J. Ernesto Ayala-Dip. This volume, a classic rescued now, symbolizes the modern interest in approaching ancient occultism as a way of learning in Greece and Rome. Criticism by David Hernández de la Fuente. For the expert, it is clear that Russia has perceived NATO’s enlargement policies and the promotion of liberal democracy in the post-Soviet states as a direct threat to its security and sovereignty. Criticism of Juan Luis Cebrián. According to the author, we are victims of the European submission to the dictates of the United States and of the repeated American policy of maintaining itself as a policeman of history. Criticism of Juan Luis Cebrián. See also Hardly anyone knows him, but John is the man behind Patricia Paay, René Froger and Glennis Grace An essay by the ecologist, activist and retired professor from the Polytechnic University of Madrid that some call almost a pamphleteer. Criticism of Juan Luis Cebrián.

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.