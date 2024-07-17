The Marvel movie universe had two turning points, when both Captain America and the Winter Soldier, as well as when it premiered Avengers: Infinity Warand between the two there is a fairly marked coincidence, their directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. Those who managed to remove a bit of the excessive comedy part that was in these films, to add some seriousness but not to take it in an exaggerated way.

After Endgamethe pair of directors walked away from Marvelbut it seems that the executives of Disney They want to regain relevance after so many failed attempts at the box office like The Marvels and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumaniaand that is why it has been mentioned that they are already in talks to bring them back. The projects they would be in charge of would be none other than the great events of this universe, the two films of Avengers who are already fully exploring the multiverse.

It is worth mentioning that the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Crettonwas originally scheduled to take command of Avengers 5but retired in November 2023. In fact, the writer of recently joined Loki, Michael Waldron, taking on the scriptwriting duties of the director of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Jeff Loveness.

Here is the description of the brothers:

Joe and Anthony Russo, known as the Russo brothers, are prominent American directors, producers and screenwriters, best known for their work on the Marvel film franchise. The Russo brothers are known for their ability to handle large casts and complex interconnected plots, as well as their skill at balancing intense action with character development and moments of humor. The success of the Marvel films directed by the Russo brothers has had a significant impact on the film industry, proving the viability of films with big budgets and large casts.

Remember that you can watch their projects in streaming, specifically Disney+.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: Marvel is lacking directors with a good approach, so bringing them back will be a great thing, especially when it comes to the Avengers movies, which require a lot of care.