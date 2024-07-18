The screening of MCU films has been announced for some time, and goes from Avengers: Kang Dynasty until the fifth installment of the franchise. However, there are not many details to be revealed clearly, except for the titles and some simple approximations, however, it seems that there are directors in the spotlight and they could be some who have already taken charge of important productions.

That’s right, the Russo brothers could return to the MCU stage, let’s remember that they already took charge of Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The Russo brothers already have several of the MCU’s heavyweight films under their belt, so they could very well do an excellent job with Avengers 5 and Avengers: Secret WarsHowever, it should be noted that There is nothing formal announced.

However, it seems that there is no news of other directors in the spotlight or their respective responses to taking charge of the MCU projects. It is complex after the “closure” of the saga, we will have to wait for confirmation that the Russo brothers are returning to fill us with action again.

Source: MCU via X

It is worth noting that the films are dated for 2026 (Kang Dynasty) and 2027 (Avengers: Secret Wars).

We recommend: Loki Season 2 Directors Are Open To Directing Avengers: Secret Wars

MCU: upcoming releases

If you are a fan of the MCU then you cannot miss the following movies and series, below are the release dates:

Deadpool 3 — July 26, 2024

Ágatha All Along — fall 2024

Ironheart — 2025

Daredevil: Born Again — 2025

Captain America 4: Bravo New World — February 14, 2025

Fantastic Four — May 2, 2025

Are you ready to enjoy Marvel’s upcoming series and films?

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.