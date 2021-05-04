The Russian national ice hockey team will play with the Finnish team in the semifinals of the World Junior Championship.

In the quarterfinals, which took place on Monday, May 3, the Finns beat Switzerland 2: 0, reports “Sport-Express”…

The group round ranking is as follows (from the first team to the last): Canada, Finland, Russia, Sweden, USA, Belarus, Czech Republic, Switzerland. In the semifinals, the first team in the ranking will play against the last, the second – against the third. Thus, the Finns (the second number of the rating) will meet with the Russians (3), specifies TASS…

Earlier on Monday, the Russians defeated the Belarusians in the 1/4 finals (5: 2).

The semi-finals will take place on the night of May 6, the match for third place and the final will take place on the night of May 7.

At the preliminary stage, the national teams of Russia and Finland played in group B. The meeting between the teams ended with the victory of the Finns in the shootout (4: 3).

The Junior World Championships are held in the American Frisco and Pleino (Texas).