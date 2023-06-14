Six Russians will compete at the European Fencing Championship in a neutral status

The Russians will perform at the European Fencing Championships in a neutral status. This is reported in Telegram– channel of the Russian Fencing Federation (FFR).

In total, six domestic athletes will take part in the tournament. The epee fencers Yana Bekmurzova, Artem Sargsyan, Polina Khaertdinova, as well as saber fencers Valeria Kobzeva, Alena Lisina and Anna Smirnova will perform at the competition.

Earlier, the head of the FFR, Ilgar Mammadov, said that Russian fencers would not compete in international tournaments due to admission conditions. “We are not going to divide our team,” he explained.

In March, the International Fencing Federation allowed Russian athletes to participate in tournaments in a neutral status. However, the organization later denied entry to many athletes, including Olympic champions Yana Yegoryan, Sofia Velikaya, Sofia Pozdnyakova and Olga Nikitina.