Russians over 45 years old will begin to send notifications about the amount of their future pension. This was reported to “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” in the press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

Alerts from the Pension Fund will come automatically through the portal of public services every three years. “The turn of 45 was not chosen as a temporary cut-off – by this age the majority of citizens have already accumulated a certain pension capital, which makes it possible to predict the level of payments in old age,” the department explained.

In the notifications, citizens will be disclosed what deductions have been received, what the approximate size of the old-age pension will be, when and under what conditions you can start receiving a pension. In addition, the message will indicate the parameters required for calculating payments, and data on the amount of pension savings.

Deputy Minister Andrei Pudov added that Russians will be able to assess what a pension may become in the future, depending on the level of income. “Such notifications will help people understand their prospects,” he concluded.

From January 1, insurance pensions for non-working pensioners will be increased by 6.3 percent. As a result, the average payment in the country will amount to 17,444 rubles. Also, the law on freezing the funded part of the pension until the end of 2023 came into force. It is assumed that this will reduce the size of the transfer from the federal budget to the Pension Fund budget by 669.3 billion rubles.