A man who strangled a 26-year-old girlfriend and set fire to her house will be tried in Salekhard

In Salekhard, the court will consider the case of a 25-year-old local resident about the murder of a 26-year-old friend. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the agency, on the eve of April 30, the defendant came to visit a friend for a drink. They quarreled, then the man strangled the victim and set fire to her apartment to hide the traces of the crime. However, law enforcement officers detained the Russian at the entrance.

In fact, a case was initiated under Part 1 of Article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. It is noted that the defendant recently left the colony. Now he is in jail.

Earlier it became known that in the Astrakhan region a man was sentenced to 17 years for the murder of a retired neighbor and her son.