A resident of Chita faces up to 2 years in prison for distributing intimate photos of the former

The Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for the Trans-Baikal Territory completed the investigation of a criminal case against a 24-year-old resident of Chita, who, after breaking up with a girl, distributed her intimate photos on social networks. This was reported to Lente.ru by the department.

The young man is accused under article 137 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of privacy”). He faces a fine of up to 200 thousand rubles or imprisonment for up to two years.

According to investigators, in 2023, the man added photos of his former lover to the social network. Upon learning of the incident, the girl contacted the police. At first, the man did not admit his guilt, but then he fully confessed to everything.

Earlier, an expert in the field of information security Alexander Vlasov told what to do to Internet users who are blackmailed by fraudsters by sending intimate photos in case of non-payment of a certain amount of money. According to him, it is worth contacting the police, ignoring the scammers and under no circumstances pay them a “ransom”.