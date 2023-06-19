Labor Minister Kotyakov: Monday and Tuesday before May 1 will be declared days off in 2024

In the near future, the Ministry of Labor will publish a draft resolution that relates to holidays in 2024. This was told by the head of the department Anton Kotyakov.

According to him, in 2024, it is planned to declare the previous two days as days off by the festive Wednesday on May 1. Together with Sunday, April 28, Russians will have four consecutive days of rest on May Day.

At the same time, the minister noted that the New Year holidays will remain full, the Russians will return to work from January 8.

“Non-working” work week

Almost every year in Russia, a discussion of the idea of ​​u200bu200bcombining the May holidays – from May 1 to May 9 – pops up. Supporters argue that during the working period between the Day of Spring and Labor and Victory Day, the working capacity of the population is noticeably reduced. In addition, relying on the practice of long New Year holidays, you can give Russians a reason not only to relax, but also to travel or do gardening at their summer cottages. Thus, State Duma Vice Speaker Vladislav Davankov noted that it is better to go to the forest for barbecue, “than to sit at home with salads in winter.”

See also It became known about the destruction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of almost all bridges on the outskirts of Artemivsk Related materials:

Analysts of the Rambler&Co media holding interviewed almost 200,000 Internet users and found out which days they would like to have more rest. Almost two-thirds of the Russians surveyed (60 percent) positively assess the initiative to combine the May holidays into one big weekend, of which 35 percent say that the reason is that many still take vacations between May 1 and 9, and 25 percent would like to implement more plans during this period.

Opponents of the idea point to an additional burden on the country’s economy, as well as on businesses and citizens who earn piecework. In particular, the first deputy chairman of the economic committee of the Federation Council, Ivan Abramov, called such a proposal pure populism.

Now is not the time to rest so long Ivan Abramov senator

Work more or less?

Also, ideas about the introduction of a four-day working week in the country began to sound more and more often in society. Yaroslav Nilov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Labour, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, predicted to Russians that the transition to a four-day working week would happen in the near future. The MP noted that some enterprises are already working in this format as part of remote or part-time employment. In addition, during the coronavirus pandemic, this was one of the most optimal solutions for retaining staff and continuing the work of companies, the parliamentarian added. Later, Nilov clarified that the issue of switching to a four-day workday in Russia is irrelevant, and there is no talk of its legislative development. “The main condition is a phased evolution, in no case legislative-forced implementation,” he explained.

According to a survey by the employment service hh.ru, the majority of Russian employers (81 percent) are in favor of reducing the working week to four days. However, only 4 percent are ready to introduce such a schedule within the next three years in their company. The main plus of the four-day working week, the respondents who approved the idea, noted the reduction in burnout of employees, and the minus is the need to reduce wages for employees.

Related materials:

However, in May 2023, a diametrically opposite initiative appeared. The Association of Entrepreneurs for the Development of Business Patriotism “Avanti” proposed to establish a six-day working week in the country. Moreover, this idea found a significant number of supporters – two-thirds of the Russians polled by the Avito Rabota service are ready to switch to such a schedule for an increase in salary.

After that, Kotyakov said that the Russian Ministry of Labor does not support such a change in the Labor Code. “If we are talking about work outside the standard 40 hours, then overtime must be paid,” the minister concluded.