Izvestia: Russians will be given four days off on May Day instead of one

In the near future, the Ministry of Labor will publish a draft resolution that relates to holidays in 2024. About this Izvestia told head of department Anton Kotyakov.

According to him, in 2024, it is planned to declare the previous two days as days off by the festive Wednesday on May 1. Together with Sunday, April 28, Russians will have four consecutive days of rest on May Day.

At the same time, the minister noted that the New Year holidays will remain full, the Russians will return to work from January 8.

Earlier, analysts of the Rambler & Co media holding polled almost 200 thousand Internet users and found out on which days they would like to relax more. Almost two-thirds of the Russians surveyed (60 percent) positively assess the initiative to combine the May holidays into one big weekend, of which 35 percent say that the reason is that many still take vacations between May 1 and 9, and 25 percent would like to implement more plans during this period.