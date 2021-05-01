In the Irkutsk region, two Russians, 17 and 32 years old, were suspected of posting photos of the Nazis on the websites of the Immortal Regiment-Online action and criminal cases were brought against them under the article on the “rehabilitation of Nazism”. It is reported by TASS with reference to the SK of Russia in the region.

According to the investigation, in May 2020, the defendants posted photos of Nazi criminals on the Memory Bank website for broadcasting on the Immortal Regiment Online website. The places of residence of the defendants were searched by officers of the FSB, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the OMON and the Russian Guard.

Earlier in March, the chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, spoke about the punishment for those who sent photos of the Nazis to the site of the Immortal Regiment project. According to him, everyone who posted pictures of Nazi criminals and traitors to the homeland on the action’s websites were sentenced to fines, but Daniil Simanov from Perm received 200 hours of compulsory work.

In 2020, the Immortal Regiment was held online only due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. For 20 days, about 25 million people watched the broadcast on the websites of the Immortal Regiment and on social networks.