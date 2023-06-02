“Tutu”: to return money for a train ticket, you must contact the ticket office at the station

Russians traveling around the country have been revealed ways to get money back for refundable and non-refundable train tickets. About it “Izvestia” said the experts of the Tutu travel service.

According to experts, in case of being late, it will not be possible to return money for a return ticket through the website. To do this, you need to contact the ticket office of the station where the train was supposed to leave. If at the time of the appeal it took from 20 minutes to three hours after the departure of the train, the funds for the tickets simply return to the card.

“If less than 20 minutes (the train just left) or more than three hours, you will have to file a claim for a refund and wait up to 60 days for the money,” the travel service noted. The amount of funds returned will depend on various factors, including the time of application.

You can return a ticket for a flight that has not yet taken place both at the ticket office of the station and on the website of the carrier or aggregator. The main thing, experts explain, is that the station and the ticket office are connected to the return system. A list of suitable places can be found on the RZD website.

Non-refundable tickets can only be returned in special cases: if the passenger falls ill or has lost one of his close relatives. However, even so, he will not get back the full fare.

“Fee will be withheld. If the passenger simply changed his mind about going, you can return part of the amount for additional services: transportation of animals, additional luggage and meals, as well as the cost of bed linen, ”Tutu concluded.

Earlier it became known that the Russians almost completely sold out train tickets to the most popular southern destinations for July. According to the subscribers of the Telegram channel “Roof of TurDoma”, a large number of tourists “caught” travel documents to the south for several days, and the tickets were sold out in three minutes from the start of sales.