Associate Professor of the Department of Civil Law Disciplines of the PRUE G.V. Plekhanov Ivan Denisov told the Prime agency that Russians could lose a car if its previous owner had debts.

According to the lawyer, the vehicle could be confiscated and sold at auction. He warned that the seizure of the debtor’s property includes a prohibition to dispose of the property, and, if necessary, the restriction of the right to use the property or the seizure of property.

However, this applies only to those cases when the car was seized before the conclusion of the sales contract or the new owner did not re-register the car for himself. Therefore, before making a deal, it is important to find out if the car has been seized. This can be done in the traffic police or in the base of the bailiff service.

The lawyer explained that if the car is seized, then the sale and purchase transaction is illegal and the new owner will not be able to register the car with the traffic police in his name.

