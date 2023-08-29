Izvestia: shawarma producers expect prices to rise by 10-15% since September

Shawarma producers have warned Russians about a 10-15 percent increase in the price of popular fast food since September. About it report “Izvestia” with reference to retail chains.

Business representatives said that the reason for the rise in prices was the rise in price of chicken, so in March a kilogram costs 220 rubles, in May – 280, and from the first of August – already 330 rubles, in some regions the price has reached 390 rubles.

The founder of the Show’rma network, Anastasia Filippova, noted that it was decided to increase the cost of finished products, for example, the classic shawarma cost 190 rubles, and now – 210.

The Mosshaurma company noted that the price increase is already underway, but the final decision will be made after new supplies of meat.

The Ministry of Agriculture explained that the increase in the price of chicken is seasonal and typical for the summer period, and the demand for products increases domestic tourism. In September, the department expects a price reduction, this is confirmed by Russian poultry farmers.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Yevtukhov said that he sees no reason for rising food prices in Russia in the near future. The official called the current situation in the food market stable.