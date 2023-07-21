Financial analyst Sergei Chevrychkin predicted an increase in prices for household appliances and gasoline

Interviewed Life Analysts warned of higher prices for several categories of goods. According to their estimates, cars, household appliances and gasoline will rise in price most noticeably.

The financial analyst of the Finmir marketplace, Sergey Chevrychkin, named five categories of goods, the prices of which, in his opinion, will change the most in August. Household appliances and electronics will rise in price most of all due to the weakening of the ruble, in second place is gasoline. Fuel prices on the stock exchange in July updated records and will also affect ordinary citizens. Air travel with tourist vouchers will also become less accessible to Russians – they will be primarily affected by the peak of the tourist season.

Cars will also rise in price – Chevrychkin recalled that the average price for a new car has already increased by 13.5 percent in annual terms, increasing to 2.6 million rubles. The cost of imported food products (including tea, coffee and cocoa) will also rise. In addition to exchange rates, the price of these goods will be affected by sanctions and logistical restrictions.

Fyodor Sidorov, a private investor and founder of the School of Practical Investing, recalled that from August 1, 2023, the recycling fee will increase in Russia, which will directly affect the price increase for imported cars. According to his forecasts, cars imported directly will rise in price by 5-10 percent, and those supplied through parallel imports by 20 percent.

Related materials:

Sidorov also noted the expected introduction of an excise tax on sugar, which, against the background of the fall of the ruble, will affect the prices of juices and drinks, they will grow by about 10-20 percent, with carbonated drinks going up the most. Snacks could also skyrocket in price, he adds. In this category of goods, the cost of products may increase by 15 percent due to rising prices for raw materials, materials and equipment maintenance.

The investor also mentioned the planned increase in prices by manufacturers of electronics and home appliances. These goods will rise in price for the second time since January due to the increase in the exchange rates of major foreign currencies against the ruble.

General Director of the furniture company Mr.Doors Sergey Shikhov warned about rising prices for interior items. In his opinion, the increase will be from three to five percent compared to previous months. He called the continuing rise in prices for chipboard, inflation and the growth of the exchange rate as triggers for rising prices in the furniture industry.

Earlier, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, warned of the threat of further price increases. According to her, the weakening of the ruble, which has occurred in recent months, has not yet been fully transferred to the prices of goods. The recent depreciation of the ruble may affect prices longer than usual, the effect will be “stretched over time,” she explained. Nabiullina noted that the weakening of the national currency is also reflected in the inflation expectations of the population and business – they continue to grow.