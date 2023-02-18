Economist Savostitsky: the bank can raise the rate in case of violation of the contract by the client

Artem Savostitsky, Deputy Head of the Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurements of the State University of Management, told in what cases the bank has the right to increase the loan rate. By this he shared with Prime agency.

The economist noted that according to the law, the bank cannot change the loan rate without the consent of the borrower, however, exceptions are permissible in case of a serious violation of the terms of the contract by the client. “For example, in case of misuse of the loan or frequent delays in payments. Or when renting a mortgaged apartment without the consent of the credit institution,” he explained, adding that in such situations, the decision to amend the contract is made by the court.

According to Savostitsky, in all other cases, the consent of the client is required. He clarified that the contract should specify the conditions under which the rate increase is possible. So, the expert pointed out, the reason for this may be, in particular, the lack of insurance stipulated by the contract.

Earlier, it was reported about an increase in the volume of overdue bank loans to individuals by 16 percent in 2022. It is specified that in 2021 the indicator was equal to 9 percent.