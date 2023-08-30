ATOR: air tickets to Sochi almost doubled in price during the velvet season

Air tickets to Sochi for the fall have fallen in price almost twice compared to the summer. About the seasonal price fall of Russians warned in the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

So, in mid-September, it will be possible to get to the southern resort from Moscow and back for 14-15 thousand rubles with luggage. At the end of the month airfare will cost less than 12,000 round trip. For comparison, in August tickets to Sochi could be bought for 20-25 thousand rubles and more.

Related materials:

Tour operators added that the cost of accommodation in hotels compared to summer is reduced by an average of 20 percent during the velvet season. In the second half of September, the discount can reach up to 30 percent.

According to ATOR, an average seven-day tour to a three-star hotel with breakfast will cost 19,000-22,000 rubles for two. A week’s vacation in a four-star hotel with breakfast will cost two tourists 33-56 thousand rubles, depending on the location of the hotel, and for a full board you will have to pay 60-95 thousand rubles.

Earlier, the cost of the budget tour to Europe in the autumn was revealed to the Russians. According to operators, a ticket to Italy in September will cost from 73 thousand rubles for two, not counting visas and air tickets.