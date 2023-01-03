Associate Professor of the Department of Statistics of the PRUE G.V. Plekhanova Olga Lebedinskaya announced on January 3 that from January 1, amendments to the “Rules for the payment of pensions” came into force in Russia.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” she said that the scheme for receiving pensions for those citizens who receive payments through the Russian Post will change. According to her, it will affect about 10.4 million people.

“Previously, the pensioner had one attempt to receive money at the appointed day at home, and a visit to the doctor or the funeral of a neighbor was not considered a valid reason for postponing the arrival of the postman. In case of absence, the money had to go personally to the post office or wait for the next month. Another option was to issue a power of attorney. If a pensioner was planning a long trip, he was offered to transfer his pension to a passbook or card. The new procedure has made receiving a pension much more convenient,” Lebedinskaya said.

According to the expert, this rule is canceled from the New Year. Now the postman is obliged to come to the pensioner at least twice more, if he did not find him at home on the appointed day. In this case, it is necessary to inform about the visit in advance. The last day of possible receipt will be the 25th of each month, regardless of schedule.

However, if within six months the pensioner does not appear on the days of delivery of the house, then the payments stop. In this case, he will be forced to write an application to the Pension Fund for renewal.

In addition, Lebedinskaya reminded that in January 2023 Russian Post will work according to a special schedule. January 1, 2 and 7 will be days off, the rest of the time post offices will work as usual.

The specialist also said that from April 2023, the post office will become a monopoly provider of pensions in cash. According to her, this will increase the number of customers of the state postal company by 1.5 million people.

The day before, Vadim Vinogradov, head of the working group on legislation in the field of Internet technologies and digitalization of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation, Dean of the HSE Faculty of Law, said that in 2023 the indexation of pensions will take place in several stages. According to him, the changes will be on January 1, February 1, April 1 and October 1.