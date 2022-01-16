In Russia, the number of cases of telephone fraud has increased over the past two years. This was announced on Sunday, January 16, by the chief expert of Kaspersky Lab Sergey Golovanov.

“If we talk about the coming year, then we have statistics on individuals and banks. The first scammers to call with a probability of 80% within a year. At the same time, it is worth noting that telephone fraud has been growing for two years now, and this cannot continue forever. The chances that dishonest people will not call a person in these 12 months are 15-20%, ”said Golovanov.

The head of the Moscow police union, Mikhail Pashkin, noted that the increase in the number of cases of telephone fraud is not among the main fears of Russians.

“A smart person will never tell anyone on the phone his account number or three cherished numbers by which you can withdraw money from his card. If a person is a fool, then nothing can fix him. As a rule, fools are not afraid of anything, ”the agency cites NSN Pashkin’s words.

In turn, the Internet Ombudsman Dmitry Marinichev said that one should not stand on ceremony with telephone scammers.

“Don’t be afraid to hang up. You can call your bank to double-check the information received. If there was no transfer, then tell us which number they called you from, tell us about the details of the conversation, because all the security services of a financial institution are required to work out this incident, ”the Ombudsman explained.

On January 12, Moscow Region Prosecutor Sergei Zabaturin said people should be vigilant and not be afraid to ask uncomfortable questions when talking to potential phone scammers. He added that he added that it is not uncommon for attackers to pose as bank security personnel or are called law enforcement officers.

On January 11, the Moscow Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia spoke about the emergence of a new telephone fraudulent scheme to deceive bank customers. According to law enforcement officials, fraudsters use voice robots to call bank customers, gain confidence in them, and then lure out information that allows them to make transactions in the online bank of their victims.