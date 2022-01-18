Tourism industry experts have warned Russian travelers about the increase in the cost of holidays in Thailand by 2.1-2.2 times. This information appeared on site Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

So, it became known that the prices for trips to the kingdom for January rose sharply compared to 2020 and 2019. Representatives of the tourist industry noted that in January last year, a ten-day package tour to Thailand could be purchased for 90,000 rubles for two. Now the average check for trips to the kingdom is at the level of 160 thousand rubles without a flight.

“The profitability of the direction is now four times higher than in 2019. This year we send tourists mainly to five-star hotels,” the press service of the Russian Express tour operator said. “There is almost no budget tourism in Thailand now.”

According to experts, the change in tourists’ priorities is explained by the fact that there are few accommodation options in three-star hotels that are part of the SHA + system. “Yes, and the rates for them do not differ much from the price tag for four-star hotels. This happens because the hotels that are part of SHA + need to comply with certain requirements, and this naturally affects the price, ”explained Philip Obruchev-Mironov, head of the commercial division of the Intourist tour operator.

Earlier in January, a Russian tourist who decided to spend the winter in Thailand described the trip with the phrase “everything has become easier.” According to the girl, most of all, upon arrival in the kingdom, she was struck by the contrast between the gray weather in Russia and the riot of colors at the resort.