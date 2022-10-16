Prime: lawyer Kuderko said that storing pickles in the basements of high-rise buildings is illegal

Russians who incorrectly store workpieces in an apartment building may receive a fine. About it warned lawyer Elena Kuderko in an interview with Prime agency.

“Storage of property owners is regarded as a violation of fire safety requirements, for which an administrative fine of two to three thousand rubles is imposed,” Kuderko said.

According to the expert, it is against the law to store pickles in the basements of high-rise buildings. The basement of a multi-storey building is not intended for storing personal belongings, unlike a private house, unless it is provided for by the registration certificate or project, the lawyer said.

Earlier, the chief infectious disease specialist of the FMBA of Russia, Doctor of Medical Sciences Vladimir Nikiforov, warned that home-made preparations in the form of pickles and canned food can be dangerous to life and health. Nikiforov pointed out that such pickles may contain botulinum toxin, which is fatal to some people.