The lawyer announced the criminal prosecution for the export of certain goods from abroad

Lawyer Alexander Baiborodin said that the desire to bring souvenirs from abroad can result in a fine and even criminal prosecution. In a radio interview Sputnik the specialist warned which goods may raise questions from customs.

So, in some countries there are restrictions on the export of products from materials of animal and vegetable origin. For the export of coral from Egypt, the fine can be $1,000 or more. Similar rules apply in Turkey.

According to the expert, the export of souvenirs made of ivory and crocodile skin is prohibited or subject to declaration in any country. The same applies to antiques.

“In many countries, souvenirs based on marijuana are sold – it can even be shampoos, oils, perfumes, creams. A tourist may simply not notice, but it will be difficult to explain it at customs,” Baiborodin said.

According to the expert, if a tourist bought some medicine abroad, you should not take it with you to Russia without making sure that the import of this medicine is allowed. Otherwise, you can run into a criminal article.

In addition, an attempt to stock up on electronics, expensive clothes or cosmetics at customs can be regarded as an intention to sell these items duty-free in Russia, the lawyer warned. It is best to declare such goods, Bayborodin concluded.

