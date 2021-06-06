Anatoly Mironov, head of the Zashchita branch of the Moscow Bar Association, warned Russians about the risk of losing their driver’s license “for nothing.” He told about this to the agency “Prime”.

According to the expert, the most severe punishment overtakes Russian drivers in the most unexpected way. He recalled that the sanctions in the form of deprivation of a driver’s license come for driving a vehicle in a state of intoxication, by which the legislator understands not only alcohol or drug intoxication. In addition, the state caused by the use of psychotropic substances can also be recognized as intoxication.

At the same time, some substances are in the usual medicines. As a rule, their judicious use does not affect the results of a medical examination. However, the expert noted, the body perceives medicines differently.

You can also lose your rights because of the registration plates of the car. So, for driving a car without numbers, with numbers in unintended places, modified or equipped with devices that hinder identification, deprivation of rights is provided for a period of one to three months.

Russians can also be deprived of their driver’s license for illegal use of devices for supplying special light or sound signals. Even replacing the light source in the headlights provided for incandescent or halogen lamps will also result in the loss of driving license.

For repeated driving on a red light, you can also lose the right to drive a vehicle. The expert named frivolity as another reason for the deprivation of rights.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia reported that traffic police officers without a uniform were allowed to record two violations of Russian drivers: they will be able to establish dangerous driving and talk on a mobile phone when conducting covert surveillance on the roads using a patrol car without a special color scheme.