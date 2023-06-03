State Duma Deputy Chaplin warned the Russians about the fine for organizing a car service in the country

Chairman of the Union of Summer Residents of the Moscow Region and State Duma Deputy from United Russia Nikita Chaplin said that it is forbidden to organize car services at summer cottages. He spoke about this in an interview with RIA News.

Chaplin recalled that from April 25, 2023, SNTs have the right to transfer public real estate to third parties – this will allow them to open retail outlets, catering and first-aid posts if summer residents vote for it.

“But the ban on washing and repairing cars in a summer cottage is enshrined in the law “On the conduct by citizens of gardening and horticulture for their own needs.” A fine for summer residents of up to five thousand rubles and a ban on conducting such activities in connection with the misuse of the site, ”he warned.

The deputy added that the owner of the “dacha-car service” could be held accountable by the administrative bodies of Rosprirodnadzor and other departments, since such activities harm the environment.

Earlier, Chaplin explained the ban on burying garbage in the country. He clarified that the actions threaten to violate the state of the soil and the general ecology.