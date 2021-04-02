Fraudsters are pasting fake public service announcements in the entrances of residential buildings. They usually have big headlines, said RIA News Sergey Vasilenko, head of the department of in-house gas equipment, Mosgaz.

Related materials

As the specialist noted, real companies from the housing and utilities sector never use a “coercive tone” in their ads and do not threaten with fines when talking about services. In addition, management companies and city services use special stands to inform the residents of the house, Vasilenko stressed. At the same time, ads are printed on paper with a logo, they have reference numbers and addresses of the companies’ official websites.

The expert advised the Russians to check all the information indicated in the ads on such sites and in the personal online accounts of consumers of utilities. If the ad threatens with a fine for not allowing the employees of utilities to enter the apartments, you should not believe him, warned Vasilenko. “Only scammers use threats and intimidation. In addition, only the Moscow Housing Inspectorate can impose a fine, ”he concluded.

Earlier, in March, Muscovites were warned of a new type of real estate fraud – the owners of previously privatized apartments in the capital began to receive letters allegedly from Rosreestr, which spoke of the need to register objects in the Unified State Register of Real Estate (USRN). Representatives of the department stated that they did not initiate such a mailing.

If you witnessed an interesting event or you have a story for the “Home” department, write to this address: [email protected]