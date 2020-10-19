The change in the aggregate payment of the population for utilities (HCS) in 2021-2023 should not exceed the level of annual inflation. About this writes “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” with reference to the corresponding clarification of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), sent to the Russian Trilateral Commission.

According to the FAS commentary, the maximum increase in electricity tariffs in 2021-2023 should correspond to the forecast of the country’s socio-economic development until 2024. Natalya Nevmerzhitskaya, executive director of the Association of Guaranteed Suppliers, revealed the more precise scale of the upcoming tariff increases: they, according to her, should increase by no more than 4 percent per year.

According to the FAS experts, gas prices for all categories of consumers in 2021 will increase by 3.11 percent, in 2022 and 2023 – by 3.15 percent. The cost of communication services in 2021 may grow by 3.7 percent, in 2022 and 2023 – by 4 percent.

Earlier in October, there were disclosed ways to save on utility bills. Experts advised citizens to take into account the place and method of paying for housing and utility services: for example, when paying through self-service terminals in any bank, the commission is less than through an operator, and some banks do not take commission at all. In addition, reasonable consumption of resources allows saving.

