When choosing red caviar, you should give preference to a product in a package marked with GOST, made in places of traditional fishing – in Kamchatka and Sakhalin – and produced from May to October. The rules for choosing a delicacy to the Prime agency were revealed by the director of the research department of Roskachestvo Lyudmila Buslaeva.

According to her, the caviar made in December is not of the best quality, since it was previously frozen. The product in the tin must be numbered, and it must be knocked out, not in.

Caviar that is not produced at the factory has a fairly high risk of counterfeiting. So, caviar of cheaper types or made from plant raw materials can be added to the product. It may also contain a harmful preservative, which cannot be tracked independently. “There is such a (…) preservative – urotropine. It has been banned in Russia since 2010, but it is still used by poachers in order to preserve caviar in proper form, ”explained Buslaeva.

Caviar, which is sold by weight, may not meet the safety requirements of technical regulations for this product, warned the director of the research department of Roskachestvo. “It is impossible to know whether caviar is safe in terms of microbiological parameters. It is not known in what form it was delivered and how long it was before they started packing it in plastic containers, ”she said.

Buslaeva advised against buying the product on street counters. High-quality caviar is sold in supermarkets or in specialized fish stores, where the documents for the products are checked. They also have safety criteria for the quality of caviar, which is allowed on the counter.

Earlier, a Russian nutritionist, nutritionist called the mortal danger of red caviar and revealed the permissible amount of this product in the diet. So, there is too much salt in red caviar – about 10 grams per 100 grams of the product, while the World Health Organization advises to consume no more than 4.5 grams of salt per day. According to the doctor, the large amount of salt contained in red caviar affects the cardiovascular system, gastrointestinal tract, joints and can lead to hypertension and decreased immunity.